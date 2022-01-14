No. 25 Illinois 68, Michigan 53

MICHIGAN (7-7)

Diabate 4-8 1-2 9, T.Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Brooks 3-11 1-1 7, Jones 7-16 2-2 17, Houstan 2-9 1-3 5, Bufkin 3-5 0-2 6, Howard 0-3 2-2 2, Collins 2-3 1-2 5, Faulds 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 8-14 53.

ILLINOIS (13-3)

Cockburn 8-13 5-7 21, Frazier 5-11 6-6 18, Plummer 5-12 4-4 15, D.Williams 2-6 0-0 5, Grandison 2-5 0-0 6, Hawkins 0-0 1-2 1, Payne 0-0 2-2 2, Goode 0-0 0-0 0, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-0 0-0 0, Melendez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-47 18-21 68.

Halftime_Illinois 26-22. 3-Point Goals_Michigan 1-10 (Jones 1-2, Brooks 0-1, Bufkin 0-1, Howard 0-1, T.Williams 0-1, Houstan 0-4), Illinois 6-20 (Grandison 2-5, Frazier 2-8, D.Williams 1-2, Plummer 1-5). Rebounds_Michigan 30 (Diabate, Jones 6), Illinois 30 (Cockburn 10). Assists_Michigan 5 (Collins 2), Illinois 11 (Frazier 7). Total Fouls_Michigan 20, Illinois 14.

