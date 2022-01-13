No. 25 Illinois plays Michigan following Frazier’s 29-point showing

Michigan Wolverines (7-6, 1-2 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 5-0 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Illinois hosts the Michigan Wolverines after Trent Frazier scored 29 points in Illinois’ 81-71 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Fighting Illini are 7-1 in home games. Illinois is 10-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolverines are 1-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

The Fighting Illini and Wolverines face off Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kofi Cockburn is shooting 60.1% and averaging 18.9 points for the Fighting Illini. Alfonso Plummer is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

Hunter Dickinson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 8.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Wolverines. Eli Brooks is averaging 8.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the past 10 games for Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

