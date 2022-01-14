No. 25 Illinois tops Michigan with Frazier’s 2nd-half effort

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night.

Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range.

DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois’ Trent Frazier took over.

Frazier scored 16 points in the second half on 5 of 11 shooting, including a stretch where he scored 11 straight points for Illinois (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten). He finished with 18 points and seven assists, the latter a career-high.

Michigan (7-7, 1-3 Big Ten) was without star center Hunter Dickinson due to an undisclosed medical issue, as well as guard Brandon Johns Jr.

NO. 7 PURDUE 92, NEBRASKA 65

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 7 Purdue routed Nebraska.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have won two straight and six of their last seven. Coach Matt Painter also captured his 183rd victory in Big Ten play, which broke a tie with former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote for seventh in career wins among conference coaches.

Keisei Tominaga led the Cornhuskers with 11 points. Alonzo Verge Jr. and C.J. Wilcher each had 10 points for Nebraska (6-12, 0-7), which has lost five straight and 10 of 11 while dropping to 0-4 this season against ranked foes.

Purdue opened the game on a 23-4 run, which took less than 7 1/2 minutes. The Cornhuskers never recovered — or led.

