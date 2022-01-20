Trending:
No. 25 Iowa 105, Minnesota 49

The Associated Press
January 20, 2022 10:43 pm
IOWA (11-4)

Warnock 4-7 0-0 9, Czinano 7-12 9-10 23, Clark 14-21 3-4 35, Marshall 6-7 1-1 16, Martin 1-4 0-0 2, Feuerbach 1-3 3-4 5, Taiwo 2-6 0-0 5, Affolter 0-1 0-0 0, Ediger 1-1 0-0 2, O’Grady 4-6 0-0 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 40-68 16-19 105

MINNESOTA (9-10)

Micheaux 3-4 0-0 6, Sissoko 4-13 0-0 8, Powell 0-5 0-0 0, Scalia 6-15 1-2 15, Winters 3-10 0-0 7, Bagwell-Katalinich 1-2 0-0 2, Mershon 0-0 0-2 0, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Sconiers 0-0 0-0 0, Hubbard 1-4 1-2 3, Smith 3-10 1-2 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-63 3-8 49

Iowa 20 27 37 21 105
Minnesota 13 21 12 3 49

3-Point Goals_Iowa 9-17 (Warnock 1-2, Clark 4-6, Marshall 3-4, Feuerbach 0-1, Taiwo 1-3, Affolter 0-1), Minnesota 4-19 (Sissoko 0-1, Powell 0-3, Scalia 2-5, Winters 1-5, Hubbard 0-2, Smith 1-3). Assists_Iowa 23 (Clark 11), Minnesota 10 (Hubbard 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Iowa 51 (Warnock 2-5), Minnesota 23 (Team 2-4). Total Fouls_Iowa 13, Minnesota 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,741.

