No. 25 Iowa 82, Illinois 56

ILLINOIS (6-11)
Bostic 3-6 0-0 6, Lopes 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Nye 2-10 0-0 5, Peebles 1-4 0-0 3, Rubin 1-1 1-2 3, Anastasieska 2-8 3-4 8, McKenzie 2-10 3-6 7, Amusan 2-4 0-0 6, Oden 6-10 2-4 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 9-16 56
IOWA (12-4)
Warnock 2-5 2-4 6, Czinano 9-15 3-3 21, Clark 8-17 0-1 18, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Martin 4-6 0-0 8, Feuerbach 4-8 0-0 10, Taiwo 6-7 0-0 14, Affolter 0-3 0-0 0, Ediger 1-5 0-0 2, O’Grady 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-73 5-8 82
|Illinois
|5
|14
|12
|25
|—
|56
|Iowa
|19
|22
|26
|15
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-21 (Brown 0-2, Nye 1-7, Peebles 1-2, Anastasieska 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Amusan 2-4, Oden 2-2), Iowa 7-22 (Warnock 0-2, Clark 2-5, Marshall 1-5, Martin 0-1, Feuerbach 2-5, Taiwo 2-3, Ediger 0-1). Assists_Illinois 11 (McKenzie 3, Nye 3), Iowa 22 (Clark 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 38 (Bostic 12), Iowa 45 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Illinois 19, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,977.
