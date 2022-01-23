Trending:
No. 25 Iowa 82, Illinois 56

January 23, 2022 8:33 pm
ILLINOIS (6-11)

Bostic 3-6 0-0 6, Lopes 1-1 0-0 2, Brown 0-7 0-0 0, Nye 2-10 0-0 5, Peebles 1-4 0-0 3, Rubin 1-1 1-2 3, Anastasieska 2-8 3-4 8, McKenzie 2-10 3-6 7, Amusan 2-4 0-0 6, Oden 6-10 2-4 16, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-61 9-16 56

IOWA (12-4)

Warnock 2-5 2-4 6, Czinano 9-15 3-3 21, Clark 8-17 0-1 18, Marshall 1-6 0-0 3, Martin 4-6 0-0 8, Feuerbach 4-8 0-0 10, Taiwo 6-7 0-0 14, Affolter 0-3 0-0 0, Ediger 1-5 0-0 2, O’Grady 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 35-73 5-8 82

Illinois 5 14 12 25 56
Iowa 19 22 26 15 82

3-Point Goals_Illinois 7-21 (Brown 0-2, Nye 1-7, Peebles 1-2, Anastasieska 1-3, McKenzie 0-1, Amusan 2-4, Oden 2-2), Iowa 7-22 (Warnock 0-2, Clark 2-5, Marshall 1-5, Martin 0-1, Feuerbach 2-5, Taiwo 2-3, Ediger 0-1). Assists_Illinois 11 (McKenzie 3, Nye 3), Iowa 22 (Clark 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Illinois 38 (Bostic 12), Iowa 45 (Clark 8). Total Fouls_Illinois 19, Iowa 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,977.

