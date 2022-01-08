No. 25 Texas Tech 75, No. 6 Kansas 67

KANSAS (12-1)

Lightfoot 0-0 0-0 0, J.Wilson 6-8 5-6 20, Agbaji 7-12 4-4 24, Braun 4-10 2-4 10, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Coleman-Lands 1-6 2-2 5, McCormack 1-3 2-2 4, R.Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Clemence 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 15-18 67.

TEXAS TECH (10-3)

Obanor 3-7 0-0 7, Williams 9-13 3-7 22, Arms 2-6 3-4 8, Nadolny 6-12 5-5 17, Warren 2-6 3-3 7, M.Wilson 2-3 0-0 5, Santos-Silva 3-6 1-3 7, Batcho 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-54 15-22 75.

Halftime_Texas Tech 33-25. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 10-26 (Agbaji 6-9, J.Wilson 3-5, Coleman-Lands 1-6, Harris 0-1, R.Martin 0-1, Braun 0-2, Yesufu 0-2), Texas Tech 4-17 (M.Wilson 1-1, Arms 1-3, Williams 1-3, Obanor 1-4, Nadolny 0-3, Warren 0-3). Rebounds_Kansas 21 (McCormack 6), Texas Tech 30 (Williams 8). Assists_Kansas 12 (Braun, Harris 3), Texas Tech 18 (M.Wilson 5). Total Fouls_Kansas 22, Texas Tech 17.

