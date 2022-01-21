Trending:
No. 3 Arizona 85, Stanford 57

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:11 am
< a min read
      

ARIZONA (15-1)

A.Tubelis 2-5 0-0 4, Koloko 2-4 2-2 6, Kriisa 2-7 2-2 7, Terry 3-8 4-4 10, Mathurin 5-10 0-0 13, Larsson 5-8 2-4 13, Kier 5-6 0-0 11, Ballo 7-8 7-9 21, Bal 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 0-0 0-0 0, Mains 0-0 0-0 0, Weitman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-56 17-21 85.

STANFORD (10-6)

Delaire 2-8 4-5 8, Ingram 2-7 0-1 5, Jones 3-10 0-0 9, Keefe 0-0 1-2 1, O’Connell 3-9 1-3 8, Angel 2-10 0-0 4, Silva 3-8 0-1 7, Murrell 1-4 0-1 2, Raynaud 3-8 2-2 9, Beskind 1-2 0-0 2, Kisunas 0-0 0-0 0, N.Begovich 1-1 0-0 2, Moss 0-2 0-0 0, D.Begovich 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-70 8-15 57.

Halftime_Arizona 42-31. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 6-21 (Mathurin 3-6, Kier 1-2, Larsson 1-4, Kriisa 1-5, Terry 0-2, A.Tubelis 0-2), Stanford 7-23 (Jones 3-6, Raynaud 1-1, Ingram 1-2, Silva 1-3, O’Connell 1-4, D.Begovich 0-1, Beskind 0-1, Murrell 0-1, Angel 0-4). Rebounds_Arizona 32 (Terry 9), Stanford 41 (Ingram 7). Assists_Arizona 20 (Kriisa 7), Stanford 10 (O’Connell 3). Total Fouls_Arizona 17, Stanford 23.

