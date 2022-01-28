Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 3 Arizona hosts Arizona State after Jackson’s 21-point game

The Associated Press
January 28, 2022 1:42 am
1 min read
      

Arizona State Sun Devils (6-11, 2-5 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12)

Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits the No. 3 Arizona Wildcats after Marreon Jackson scored 21 points in Arizona State’s 78-56 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Wildcats have gone 10-0 at home. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 29.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Christian Koloko averaging 4.7.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

The Sun Devils are 2-5 against conference opponents. Arizona State allows 68.8 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 17.4 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games for Arizona.

DJ Horne is averaging 13.5 points for the Sun Devils. Jay Heath is averaging 6.9 points over the past 10 games for Arizona State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|23 Acumatica Summit 2022
1|25 Future of Education Technology...
1|26 6th Annual Military Additive...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announces his retirement