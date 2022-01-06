No. 3 Louisville 81, Pittsburgh 39

PITTSBURGH (9-5)

Brown 1-4 3-4 5, Dunn 1-6 1-2 3, Everett 1-3 0-0 3, Exanor 3-5 0-0 6, Harris 1-7 0-0 2, Ezeja 1-3 0-0 2, Igbokwe 3-10 0-1 6, Hayford 2-7 4-6 8, Strother 1-6 1-2 4, Hueston 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-54 9-15 39

LOUISVILLE (13-1)

Cochran 3-3 5-6 11, Engstler 5-11 0-0 12, Hall 4-9 2-2 10, Kianna Smith 3-12 0-0 7, Van Lith 4-11 2-2 12, Dixon 2-8 4-4 8, Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 2-5 0-0 4, Russell 1-2 2-2 5, Verhulst 3-8 2-2 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-70 17-18 81

Pittsburgh 8 5 12 14 — 39 Louisville 19 21 23 18 — 81

3-Point Goals_Pittsburgh 2-9 (Dunn 0-1, Everett 1-1, Exanor 0-2, Hayford 0-2, Strother 1-3), Louisville 8-21 (Engstler 2-4, Hall 0-2, K.Smith 1-5, Van Lith 2-5, Russell 1-1, Verhulst 2-4). Assists_Pittsburgh 9 (Brown 2), Louisville 17 (Hall 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Pittsburgh 43 (Igbokwe 6-14), Louisville 43 (Engstler 4-10). Total Fouls_Pittsburgh 17, Louisville 15. Technical Fouls_Louisville Engstler 1. A_6,703.

