No. 3 Louisville 84, Syracuse 71

SYRACUSE (8-8)

Styles 4-5 2-4 10, Chrislyn Carr 7-10 0-0 17, Christianna Carr 6-14 4-4 19, Hyman 6-14 3-4 16, Murray 2-9 0-0 5, Rice 1-2 2-2 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-54 11-14 71

LOUISVILLE (14-1)

Cochran 5-10 3-4 13, Engstler 4-8 6-6 15, Hall 1-6 0-0 2, Smith 8-12 0-0 20, Van Lith 9-16 0-0 20, Dixon 4-6 0-0 8, Konno 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 1-4 0-0 2, Verhulst 1-3 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 34-66 9-10 84

Syracuse 18 17 21 15 — 71 Louisville 23 17 19 25 — 84

3-Point Goals_Syracuse 8-17 (Chrisl.Carr 3-4, Christ.Carr 3-8, Hyman 1-1, Murray 1-4), Louisville 7-17 (Engstler 1-2, Hall 0-2, Smith 4-7, Van Lith 2-6). Assists_Syracuse 10 (Styles 2), Louisville 22 (Engstler 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Syracuse 31 (Styles 4-8), Louisville 31 (Cochran 4-7). Total Fouls_Syracuse 16, Louisville 9. Technical Fouls_Louisville Engstler 1. A_7,307.

