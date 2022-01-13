No. 4 NC State 66, Virginia 43

NC STATE (15-2)

Jones 2-7 0-0 5, Cunane 3-8 4-4 10, Brown-Turner 1-5 5-6 8, Crutchfield 3-6 1-1 8, Perez 1-3 0-0 2, Boyd 4-7 0-0 8, Hobby 1-2 1-2 3, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 2-9 0-0 6, Bryant 1-2 0-0 2, Hart 1-1 1-2 3, James 4-7 0-4 9, Timmons 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-59 12-19 66

VIRGINIA (3-10)

Clarkson 1-3 1-2 3, Taylor 2-10 2-2 6, Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Toi 6-19 0-0 14, Valladay 3-7 1-1 7, Bristol 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 2-3 2-2 6, Dale 1-2 0-0 2, Lawson 1-5 0-0 2, Pitts 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-52 7-9 43

NC State 11 18 18 19 — 66 Virginia 15 5 7 16 — 43

3-Point Goals_NC State 6-20 (Jones 1-4, Brown-Turner 1-4, Crutchfield 1-2, Perez 0-2, Boyd 0-1, Johnson 2-5, James 1-2), Virginia 2-11 (Taylor 0-2, Toi 2-7, Valladay 0-1, Lawson 0-1). Assists_NC State 15 (Crutchfield 3), Virginia 6 (Toi 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_NC State 38 (Boyd 4-7), Virginia 32 (Clarkson 2-5). Total Fouls_NC State 15, Virginia 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,969.

