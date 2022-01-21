No. 4 NC State 68, No. 3 Louisville 59

LOUISVILLE (15-2)
Cochran 8-12 3-4 19, Engstler 6-18 2-3 15, Hall 0-4 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 4-10 0-0 8, Van Lith 6-17 0-1 13, Dixon 0-1 0-0 0, Robinson 1-1 0-0 2, Ahlana Smith 0-5 1-2 1, Verhulst 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-69 7-12 59
NC STATE (17-2)
Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Cunane 4-7 7-7 15, Brown-Turner 5-8 2-2 14, Crutchfield 1-6 1-2 3, Perez 2-6 2-2 7, Boyd 2-2 1-2 5, Hobby 2-3 2-2 6, Hayes 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 6-19 1-2 16, James 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-55 16-19 68
|Louisville
|18
|16
|17
|8
|—
|59
|NC State
|15
|6
|16
|31
|—
|68
3-Point Goals_Louisville 2-12 (Engstler 1-4, K.Smith 0-2, Van Lith 1-3, A.Smith 0-3), NC State 6-19 (Jones 0-1, Brown-Turner 2-5, Crutchfield 0-2, Perez 1-2, Johnson 3-8, James 0-1). Assists_Louisville 12 (Van Lith 4), NC State 14 (Johnson 3, Jones 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Louisville 39 (Engstler 11), NC State 42 (Cunane 12). Total Fouls_Louisville 19, NC State 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,500.
