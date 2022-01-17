No. 4 Purdue 96, No. 17 Illinois 88, 2OT

PURDUE (15-2)

Gillis 2-3 0-0 4, Edey 9-14 2-2 20, Ivey 3-10 13-15 19, Stefanovic 6-11 5-9 22, Thompson 1-4 0-0 3, Hunter 3-4 4-4 11, T.Williams 6-18 2-2 14, Newman 1-3 0-0 3, Morton 0-0 0-0 0, Furst 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 26-32 96.

ILLINOIS (13-4)

Cockburn 3-9 4-4 10, Frazier 7-16 0-0 16, Plummer 8-19 2-2 24, D.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Grandison 3-10 0-0 8, Curbelo 8-15 4-5 20, Bosmans-Verdonk 1-3 2-4 4, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Goode 1-2 0-0 3, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-77 12-15 88.

Halftime_Purdue 37-26. 3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-18 (Stefanovic 5-8, Hunter 1-1, Newman 1-2, Thompson 1-4, Gillis 0-1, Ivey 0-1, T.Williams 0-1), Illinois 12-33 (Plummer 6-12, Grandison 2-5, Frazier 2-9, Goode 1-2, D.Williams 1-2, Hawkins 0-1, Curbelo 0-2). Fouled Out_Cockburn. Rebounds_Purdue 42 (Edey, Ivey, Stefanovic 8), Illinois 35 (D.Williams, Curbelo 6). Assists_Purdue 13 (T.Williams 5), Illinois 15 (Frazier 6). Total Fouls_Purdue 15, Illinois 23.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.