No. 5 Baylor 77, West Virginia 68

BAYLOR (16-2)

Thamba 2-3 0-0 4, Cryer 8-16 4-4 25, Flagler 5-13 2-3 14, Brown 1-3 0-0 2, Mayer 6-13 3-3 20, Tchamwa Tchatchoua 5-6 0-1 10, Bonner 1-6 0-0 2, Turner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-60 9-11 77.

WEST VIRGINIA (13-4)

Bridges 3-11 0-0 7, Cottrell 1-4 0-0 2, Ke.Johnson 0-0 2-2 2, McNeil 7-13 0-0 17, Sherman 5-16 5-6 18, Curry 7-12 5-5 19, Osabuohien 1-2 1-3 3, Carrigan 0-1 0-0 0, N’diaye 0-0 0-0 0, Paulicap 0-1 0-0 0, Ko.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 13-16 68.

Halftime_Baylor 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Baylor 12-27 (Mayer 5-8, Cryer 5-9, Flagler 2-7, Brown 0-1, Bonner 0-2), West Virginia 7-21 (McNeil 3-5, Sherman 3-11, Bridges 1-3, Cottrell 0-1, Curry 0-1). Rebounds_Baylor 34 (Thamba 8), West Virginia 28 (Curry 6). Assists_Baylor 18 (Flagler 7), West Virginia 10 (Sherman 3). Total Fouls_Baylor 16, West Virginia 12.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.