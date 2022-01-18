No. 5 Baylor beats West Virginia 77-68, ends 2-game skid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored a career-high 25 points in his second start of the season, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia on Tuesday night.

Baylor (16-2, 4-2 Big 12) bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion has won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games.

Cryer started in place of Bears leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State.

Matthew Mayer added 20 points for Baylor, Adam Flagler scored 14 and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua scored 10.

Malik Curry scored 19 points for West Virginia (13-4, 2-3), which has lost two straight and saw its streak of 10 straight wins at home to start the season snapped. Taz Sherman added 18 points and Sean McNeil scored 17.

NO. 7 KANSAS 67, OKLAHOMA 64

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, Christian Braun hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 10.9 seconds left, and Kansas beat Oklahoma.

Braun’s corner 3 gave the Jayhawks a 65-62 lead. They fouled Jordan Goldwire with 6.1 seconds remaining to prevent him from shooting a potential tying 3, and he made both free throws to make it 65-64.

Braun then drained two at the other end with four seconds to go. Oklahoma, out of timeouts, missed a desperation heave that could have forced overtime.

Ochai Agbaji, the Big 12 scoring leader, had all 10 of his points in the final six minutes. Braun finished with 15 for the Jayhawks (15-2, 4-1 Big 12), who won their third straight.

Goldwire scored 15 points for Oklahoma (12-6, 2-4), which lost its third in a row.

NO. 10 HOUSTON 74, SOUTH FLORIDA 55

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyler Edwards had 23 points and seven rebounds, Fabian White Jr. added 16 points and five rebounds, and Houston beat South Florida for its eighth straight win.

Josh Carlton finished with 15 points and five rebounds, and Taze Moore scored 13 points for the Cougars (16-2, 5-0 American Athletic Conference).

Houston, which shot 45%, won its 35th straight home game.

DJ Patrick scored 19 points and Caleb Murphy added 12 points for the Bulls (6-11, 1-4).

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 83, IUPUI 37

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Ohio State never trailed against IUPUI.

Liddell extended his streak of double-figure scoring to 27 games and recorded his third double-double this season.

Eugene Brown III scored a career-high 14 points for the Buckeyes (12-4). Bakari LaStrap led the Jaguars (1-15) with 12 points.

NO. 25 UCONN 76, BUTLER 59

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Adama Sanogo had 13 points and 15 rebounds to lead UConn past Butler in the first of two games this week between the programs.

Sanogo also blocked four shots. R.J. Cole scored 17 points, and Andre Jackson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (12-4, 3-2 Big East).

Butler’s Jayden Taylor had 14 of his 19 points in the second half, and Simas Lukosius added 17 points for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-3).

