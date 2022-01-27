No. 5 Louisville 75, Florida St. 62

FLORIDA ST. (9-9)

Howard 1-4 0-0 2, Baldwin 3-7 2-2 8, Gordon 3-7 2-3 8, Jones 11-18 6-7 28, Puisis 4-8 0-0 10, Myers 1-2 0-0 2, Timpson 0-2 0-0 0, Bejedi 1-3 0-1 2, Jackson 1-4 0-0 2, Weber 0-0 0-0 0, Valenzuela 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-55 10-13 62

LOUISVILLE (17-2)

Cochran 6-10 4-4 17, Engstler 6-13 5-6 19, Hall 0-3 0-0 0, Kianna Smith 3-13 0-0 8, Van Lith 3-10 2-2 9, Dixon 3-6 1-1 7, Robinson 3-5 3-4 9, Ahlana Smith 2-3 1-2 6, Verhulst 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-63 16-19 75

Florida St. 10 15 23 14 — 62 Louisville 13 23 21 18 — 75

3-Point Goals_Florida St. 2-9 (Howard 0-2, Gordon 0-1, Puisis 2-4, Bejedi 0-1, Jackson 0-1), Louisville 7-16 (Cochran 1-1, Engstler 2-4, Hall 0-1, K.Smith 2-6, Van Lith 1-3, A.Smith 1-1). Assists_Florida St. 12 (Howard 4), Louisville 16 (K.Smith 5). Fouled Out_Florida St. Myers. Rebounds_Florida St. 35 (Baldwin 8), Louisville 35 (Engstler 12). Total Fouls_Florida St. 17, Louisville 9. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,755.

