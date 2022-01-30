No. 5 Louisville 77, No. 21 Duke 65

DUKE (13-6)

Akinbode-James 1-2 2-2 4, Gordon 4-6 1-2 11, Balogun 2-7 1-1 5, Day-Wilson 7-13 9-10 25, Goodchild 2-7 1-2 7, Williams 2-2 1-2 5, de Jesus 2-3 0-2 5, Volker 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 21-43 15-21 65

LOUISVILLE (18-2)

Cochran 3-3 1-1 7, Engstler 4-10 0-0 8, Hall 4-8 0-0 9, Kianna Smith 4-13 2-2 11, Van Lith 6-12 0-0 17, Dixon 1-1 2-2 4, Robinson 2-2 1-2 5, Ahlana Smith 1-6 0-0 3, Russell 0-1 0-0 0, Verhulst 4-5 2-2 13, Totals 29-61 8-9 77

Duke 14 13 20 18 — 65 Louisville 25 20 15 17 — 77

3-Point Goals_Duke 8-15 (Gordon 2-4, Balogun 0-2, Day-Wilson 2-3, Goodchild 2-4, de Jesus 1-1, Volker 1-1), Louisville 11-32 (Engstler 0-3, Hall 1-3, K.Smith 1-8, Van Lith 5-8, A.Smith 1-5, Russell 0-1, Verhulst 3-4). Assists_Duke 7 (Day-Wilson 3), Louisville 20 (Dixon 3, Hall 3, Robinson 3, K.Smith 3, Van Lith 3). Fouled Out_Duke Day-Wilson, Louisville Engstler. Rebounds_Duke 26 (Akinbode-James 6), Louisville 28 (Engstler 5, K.Smith 5). Total Fouls_Duke 17, Louisville 22. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,001.

