No. 5 NC State 72, No. 19 North Carolina 45

NORTH CAROLINA (13-1)

Poole 1-2 0-0 2, Kelly 8-24 3-3 21, Littlefield 1-8 0-0 2, Todd-Williams 0-5 0-0 0, Ustby 3-10 4-6 12, Tshitenge 0-0 0-0 0, Hodgson 2-12 0-0 5, Adams 0-1 2-4 2, Wiggins 0-1 0-0 0, Zelaya 0-2 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-65 10-15 45

NC STATE (13-2)

Jones 4-4 0-0 9, Cunane 6-8 4-4 19, Brown-Turner 3-11 0-0 7, Crutchfield 2-6 0-0 6, Perez 3-12 0-0 8, Boyd 4-7 0-0 8, Hobby 1-5 0-0 2, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, James 1-3 0-0 2, Timmons 1-2 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-67 5-6 72

North Carolina 7 16 15 7 — 45 NC State 24 16 22 10 — 72

3-Point Goals_North Carolina 5-21 (Kelly 2-6, Littlefield 0-2, Ustby 2-3, Hodgson 1-7, Wiggins 0-1, Zelaya 0-2), NC State 11-32 (Jones 1-1, Cunane 3-4, Brown-Turner 1-6, Crutchfield 2-5, Perez 2-7, Hobby 0-1, Johnson 1-6, James 0-1, Timmons 1-1). Assists_North Carolina 4 (Hodgson 2), NC State 10 (Jones 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_North Carolina 40 (Adams 4-6), NC State 53 (Cunane 4-13). Total Fouls_North Carolina 17, NC State 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,500.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.