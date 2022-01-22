On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
No. 6 Duke 79, Syracuse 59

The Associated Press
January 22, 2022 1:56 pm
SYRACUSE (9-9)

J.Boeheim 4-11 2-6 12, Swider 4-10 2-2 11, Edwards 6-8 0-1 12, B.Boeheim 2-15 2-2 7, Girard 3-13 0-1 7, Torrence 2-5 0-0 4, Anselem 3-3 0-0 6, B.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Ajak 0-1 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 6-12 59.

DUKE (15-3)

Banchero 6-11 2-4 15, Griffin 5-10 0-0 15, Moore 6-12 0-0 15, M.Williams 6-7 3-3 15, Roach 2-10 0-0 6, Baker 4-8 0-0 11, John 1-2 0-0 2, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Blakes 0-2 0-0 0, Savarino 0-1 0-0 0, Worthington 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-63 5-7 79.

Halftime_Duke 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 5-28 (J.Boeheim 2-4, Swider 1-6, Girard 1-8, B.Boeheim 1-10), Duke 14-37 (Griffin 5-9, Baker 3-6, Moore 3-7, Roach 2-8, Banchero 1-4, Savarino 0-1, Blakes 0-2). Rebounds_Syracuse 32 (Edwards 9), Duke 42 (Banchero 13). Assists_Syracuse 13 (Torrence 6), Duke 25 (Roach 9). Total Fouls_Syracuse 6, Duke 12.

