No. 6 Indiana 72, Nebraska 65

NEBRASKA (13-3)

Bourne 2-9 0-2 4, Markowski 8-15 0-3 17, Haiby 4-10 2-2 10, Scoggin 2-4 0-0 6, Shelley 5-11 4-5 15, Coley 0-1 0-0 0, Cayton 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 0-1 0-0 0, Moriarty 0-0 0-0 0, Stewart 2-6 0-0 6, Weidner 1-2 5-6 7, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-60 11-18 65

INDIANA (13-2)

Browne 1-4 0-0 2, Gulbe 7-14 0-0 17, Berger 7-12 8-10 22, Cardano-Hillary 5-13 2-4 13, Patberg 3-12 4-7 10, Moore-McNeil 2-4 2-4 8, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-59 16-25 72

Nebraska 16 15 12 22 — 65 Indiana 22 22 13 15 — 72

3-Point Goals_Nebraska 6-21 (Bourne 0-3, Markowski 1-2, Haiby 0-2, Scoggin 2-4, Shelley 1-2, Coley 0-1, Cayton 0-1, Porter 0-1, Stewart 2-5), Indiana 6-18 (Browne 0-1, Gulbe 3-6, Cardano-Hillary 1-3, Patberg 0-4, Moore-McNeil 2-4). Assists_Nebraska 9 (Shelley 3), Indiana 12 (Patberg 4). Fouled Out_Indiana Gulbe. Rebounds_Nebraska 41 (Markowski 4-7), Indiana 35 (Team 4-5). Total Fouls_Nebraska 19, Indiana 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,477.

