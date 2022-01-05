No. 6 Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53

INDIANA (12-2)

Gulbe 4-10 4-5 13, Holmes 6-11 4-4 16, Berger 4-9 1-2 9, Cardano-Hillary 4-12 1-1 11, Patberg 6-8 2-2 18, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Browne 2-3 0-0 4, Peterson 2-5 0-0 5, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-58 12-14 76

WISCONSIN (3-10)

Douglass 4-12 0-0 9, Hilliard 5-12 0-0 10, Nelson 0-0 2-2 2, Pospisilova 6-12 0-0 15, Schramek 1-7 4-4 7, Stapleton 2-3 1-3 5, Stauffacher 0-1 0-0 0, Ellew 2-9 0-0 5, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-56 7-9 53

Indiana 17 19 21 19 — 76 Wisconsin 12 9 21 11 — 53

3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-19 (Gulbe 1-3, Holmes 0-1, Cardano-Hillary 2-7, Patberg 4-5, Peterson 1-3), Wisconsin 6-21 (Douglass 1-6, Pospisilova 3-7, Schramek 1-3, Ellew 1-5). Assists_Indiana 18 (Berger 11), Wisconsin 12 (Hilliard 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 36 (Holmes 3-8), Wisconsin 25 (Hilliard 2-2). Total Fouls_Indiana 14, Wisconsin 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,053.

