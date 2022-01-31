No. 6 Michigan 65, No. 5 Indiana 50

INDIANA (14-3)

Browne 0-1 0-2 0, Gulbe 3-10 2-2 8, Berger 6-15 1-2 13, Cardano-Hillary 6-15 1-2 16, Patberg 4-13 2-3 10, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 1-5 1-2 3, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 7-13 50

MICHIGAN (19-2)

Hillmon 8-14 5-7 21, Kiser 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 4-5 2-2 11, Nolan 1-8 4-4 6, Rauch 3-9 0-0 6, Stuck 1-1 0-0 2, Dilk 2-3 0-0 4, Phelia 5-10 1-2 11, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 26-55 12-15 65

Indiana 14 16 6 14 — 50 Michigan 19 13 16 17 — 65

3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-14 (Gulbe 0-2, Cardano-Hillary 3-7, Patberg 0-2, Moore-McNeil 0-2, Peterson 0-1), Michigan 1-11 (Kiser 0-1, Brown 1-1, Nolan 0-5, Rauch 0-4). Assists_Indiana 8 (Berger 6), Michigan 10 (Brown 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 20 (Berger 6), Michigan 52 (Kiser 16). Total Fouls_Indiana 18, Michigan 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,198.

