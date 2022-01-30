No. 6 Purdue 81, Ohio St. 78

OHIO ST. (13-4)

Key 0-0 1-2 1, Liddell 7-16 4-5 20, Branham 7-10 4-5 20, Johnson 1-5 0-0 3, Wheeler 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 3-5 2-2 9, Young 3-10 0-0 7, Russell 4-8 0-0 9, Brunk 2-2 0-0 4, Ahrens 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 29-63 11-14 78.

PURDUE (17-3)

Gillis 2-5 2-2 7, Edey 7-9 6-11 20, Hunter 4-7 1-2 10, Stefanovic 3-7 3-3 11, Thompson 0-3 0-0 0, Ivey 8-20 2-3 21, Williams 4-8 1-5 9, Furst 0-0 0-0 0, Morton 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 29-60 15-26 81.

Halftime_Purdue 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Ohio St. 9-29 (Branham 2-3, Liddell 2-7, Johnson 1-2, Brown 1-3, Ahrens 1-4, Young 1-4, Russell 1-5, Wheeler 0-1), Purdue 8-17 (Ivey 3-6, Stefanovic 2-5, Hunter 1-1, Morton 1-1, Gillis 1-3, Thompson 0-1). Rebounds_Ohio St. 27 (Branham 7), Purdue 33 (Gillis 11). Assists_Ohio St. 15 (Liddell 3), Purdue 17 (Hunter 5). Total Fouls_Ohio St. 22, Purdue 12.

