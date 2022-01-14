No. 7 Arizona 55, Oregon St. 53

ARIZONA (12-1)

Reese 5-11 0-0 12, Thomas 2-8 0-0 4, Ware 1-5 0-0 2, Pellington 4-6 4-6 12, Yeaney 5-8 4-5 15, Copeland 3-7 2-3 8, Chavez 0-1 0-0 0, Conner 0-4 0-0 0, Pueyo 1-2 0-0 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-52 10-14 55

OREGON ST. (7-4)

Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Corosdale 6-8 4-4 19, Adams 1-4 2-2 4, Kampschroeder 1-9 0-0 2, Von Oelhoffen 3-9 3-4 9, Mack 3-7 2-2 9, Mitrovic 0-4 0-0 0, Codding 2-2 0-0 5, Marotte 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-48 11-12 53

Arizona 13 12 20 10 — 55 Oregon St. 15 12 15 11 — 53

3-Point Goals_Arizona 3-10 (Reese 2-3, Thomas 0-2, Ware 0-1, Yeaney 1-1, Conner 0-3), Oregon St. 6-16 (Brown 1-1, Corosdale 3-5, Adams 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-1, Von Oelhoffen 0-3, Mack 1-3, Codding 1-1, Marotte 0-1). Assists_Arizona 8 (Pellington 2), Oregon St. 13 (Adams 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona 29 (Team 3-3), Oregon St. 28 (Corosdale 3-8). Total Fouls_Arizona 18, Oregon St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,073.

