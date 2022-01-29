No. 7 Houston 63, UCF 49

HOUSTON (17-2)

Moore 3-8 1-1 9, White 4-8 2-2 11, Carlton 5-12 3-5 13, K.Edwards 4-12 5-5 17, Shead 3-10 2-3 9, Roberts 0-1 0-0 0, Chaney 1-2 0-0 2, R.Walker 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 21-54 13-16 63.

UCF (12-7)

Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Mbacke Diong 3-5 2-2 8, Green 4-10 2-3 14, Mahan 1-12 0-0 2, Perry 4-10 2-2 11, C.Walker 3-6 1-3 8, D.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-2 0-0 4, Freeman 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 18-52 7-10 49.

Halftime_Houston 34-23. 3-Point Goals_Houston 8-22 (K.Edwards 4-11, Moore 2-4, White 1-3, Shead 1-4), UCF 6-28 (Green 4-10, C.Walker 1-2, Perry 1-6, Freeman 0-1, Adams 0-2, Mahan 0-7). Fouled Out_White, Mahan. Rebounds_Houston 35 (Carlton 15), UCF 30 (Mahan 7). Assists_Houston 13 (K.Edwards 4), UCF 12 (Perry 6). Total Fouls_Houston 16, UCF 20.

