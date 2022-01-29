No. 7 Houston visits UCF after Mahan’s 20-point performance

Houston Cougars (17-3, 6-0 AAC) at UCF Knights (12-6, 4-4 AAC)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCF -7; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts the No. 7 Houston Cougars after Brandon Mahan scored 20 points in UCF’s 84-79 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Knights are 8-2 on their home court. UCF ranks fourth in the AAC with 14.4 assists per game led by Darius Perry averaging 4.7.

The Cougars are 6-0 in AAC play. Houston has a 14-0 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darin Green Jr. is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.3 points for the Knights. Mahan is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

Jamal Shead is averaging 8.7 points, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cougars. Josh Carlton is averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.9 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

