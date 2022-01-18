No. 7 Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64

KANSAS (14-2)

McCormack 3-7 0-0 6, Wilson 6-11 2-2 16, Agbaji 4-11 0-0 10, Braun 5-8 2-2 15, Harris 3-10 0-0 7, R.Martin 1-5 0-0 2, Lightfoot 4-5 1-2 9, Coleman-Lands 1-1 0-0 2, Adams 0-0 0-0 0, Yesufu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-58 5-6 67.

OKLAHOMA (12-5)

T.Groves 4-13 0-0 8, Hill 4-7 2-3 10, Gibson 4-10 1-2 11, Goldwire 4-9 7-9 15, Harkless 1-6 1-2 3, Cortes 1-2 0-0 2, J.Groves 1-1 0-0 2, Mawein 2-4 1-2 5, Noland 3-4 0-0 8. Totals 24-56 12-18 64.

Halftime_Kansas 34-32. 3-Point Goals_Kansas 8-18 (Braun 3-5, Agbaji 2-5, Wilson 2-6, Harris 1-2), Oklahoma 4-17 (Noland 2-2, Gibson 2-5, Goldwire 0-1, Hill 0-1, Mawein 0-1, Harkless 0-3, T.Groves 0-4). Rebounds_Kansas 31 (Wilson 8), Oklahoma 28 (Hill 7). Assists_Kansas 12 (Harris 4), Oklahoma 13 (Goldwire 4). Total Fouls_Kansas 15, Oklahoma 14.

