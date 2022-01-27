No. 7 Michigan 77, No. 22 Ohio St. 58

MICHIGAN (18-2)

Hillmon 7-10 6-8 20, Kiser 4-8 2-2 10, Brown 6-10 2-2 16, Nolan 5-8 0-0 13, Rauch 2-3 2-4 6, Stuck 0-0 3-4 3, Varejao 0-1 0-0 0, Dilk 1-3 3-3 5, Phelia 0-4 2-2 2, Sidor 0-1 0-0 0, Hobbs 1-2 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 26-53 20-25 77

OHIO ST. (15-4)

Mikulasikova 1-2 0-0 2, Harris 3-6 0-1 7, Mikesell 2-10 0-0 6, Miller 2-6 3-3 8, Sheldon 5-14 4-4 15, Beacham 7-12 0-2 14, Poole 0-3 0-0 0, Hutcherson 1-5 0-0 3, Thierry 1-1 1-4 3, Totals 22-59 8-14 58

Michigan 23 15 25 14 — 77 Ohio St. 16 7 13 22 — 58

3-Point Goals_Michigan 5-16 (Brown 2-5, Nolan 3-6, Rauch 0-1, Dilk 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Sidor 0-1, Hobbs 0-1), Ohio St. 6-22 (Harris 1-3, Mikesell 2-6, Miller 1-4, Sheldon 1-4, Poole 0-1, Hutcherson 1-4). Assists_Michigan 13 (Rauch 5), Ohio St. 13 (Harris 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan 43 (Hillmon 12), Ohio St. 28 (Beacham 6, Sheldon 6). Total Fouls_Michigan 19, Ohio St. 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,293.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.