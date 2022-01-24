No. 7 Michigan 79, Purdue 66

PURDUE (12-7)

Woltman 5-8 1-1 11, Ellis 3-5 0-0 8, Hardin 2-9 0-0 6, Layden 5-15 0-0 13, Terry 4-12 0-2 8, Moore 5-12 5-6 16, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Learn 1-2 2-3 4, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 8-12 66

MICHIGAN (17-2)

Hillmon 12-14 8-10 32, Kiser 5-12 2-2 12, Brown 5-17 3-3 13, Nolan 3-5 0-0 8, Rauch 0-3 0-0 0, Stuck 1-2 0-0 2, Dilk 3-5 0-0 6, Phelia 2-6 1-2 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-64 14-17 79

Purdue 16 15 19 16 — 66 Michigan 19 19 21 20 — 79

3-Point Goals_Purdue 8-24 (Ellis 2-3, Hardin 2-8, Layden 3-7, Terry 0-1, Moore 1-3, Smith 0-1, Learn 0-1), Michigan 3-14 (Brown 0-3, Nolan 2-4, Rauch 0-3, Phelia 1-4). Assists_Purdue 11 (Terry 5), Michigan 23 (Kiser 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Purdue 31 (Woltman 7), Michigan 44 (Hillmon 12, Kiser 12). Total Fouls_Purdue 19, Michigan 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,845.

