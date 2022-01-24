Trending:
No. 7 Michigan keeps Purdue at bay in 3rd for 79-66 victory

ABBY SNYDER
January 24, 2022 8:04 pm
1 min read
      

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 32 points and had 12 rebounds, and No. 7 Michigan dominated the paint in a 79-66 win over Purdue on Monday night.

Leigha Brown added 13 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists for the Wolverines (17-2, 8-1 Big Ten), and Emily Kiser contributed 12 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists.

The Wolverines took control of the game a little more than halfway through the first quarter and never relinquished it, leading Purdue by as much as 17.

Rickie Woltman was the leading scorer for the Boilermakers (12-7, 3-5) with 11 points. She also had a team-high seven rebounds.

Purdue’s Jeanae Terry made a jumper with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter to cut Michigan’s lead to 40-38. The Wolverines responded quickly, with Kiser making a layup, but Purdue drew within two points again about a minute later with a layup from Woltman.

Maddie Nolan then hit a pair of 3-pointers in quick succession, effectively halting the Boilermakers’ momentum.

It was Michigan’s fifth straight victory and its third straight win over Purdue. The Wolverines last lost to the Boilermakers in January 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan builds on its momentum as it heads deeper into conference play. The Wolverines are looking to improve on last year’s Sweet 16 exit.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Visits Ohio State on Thursday.

Purdue: Hosts Minnesota on Thursday.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

