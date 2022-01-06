No. 7 Tennessee 73, No. 25 Texas A&M 45

TEXAS A&M (10-4)

Malone 2-6 0-0 4, Hoppie 4-11 1-2 10, Nixon 1-10 1-2 3, Pitts 4-9 2-2 12, Wells 4-12 2-2 11, Patty 0-5 0-0 0, Roby 1-5 1-4 3, Kay Kay Green 0-1 0-0 0, McKinzie Green 0-4 0-0 0, Jones 1-3 0-0 2, Oxendine 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-66 7-12 45

TENNESSEE (14-1)

Dye 3-7 0-0 6, Key 4-4 1-3 9, Darby 2-5 0-0 6, Horston 7-23 2-2 18, Walker 3-10 2-2 9, Burrell 4-11 0-0 9, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Puckett 3-5 0-0 7, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0, Rennie 0-0 0-0 0, Miles 1-3 0-0 2, Striplin 0-1 0-0 0, Wynn 1-2 1-1 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-74 6-8 73

Texas A&M 21 7 14 3 — 45 Tennessee 20 22 20 11 — 73

3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 4-14 (Hoppie 1-3, Nixon 0-1, Pitts 2-5, Wells 1-3, Patty 0-2), Tennessee 7-19 (Darby 2-4, Horston 2-5, Walker 1-3, Burrell 1-5, Puckett 1-1, Miles 0-1). Assists_Texas A&M 7 (Hoppie 2), Tennessee 19 (Walker 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas A&M 39 (Patty 4-6), Tennessee 56 (Horston 5-13). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 14, Tennessee 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,235.

