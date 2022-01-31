No. 7 Tennessee 86, Arkansas 83, OT

ARKANSAS (14-7)

Daniels 2-7 0-0 5, Goforth 3-4 4-5 10, Ramirez 9-17 6-7 29, Spencer 7-21 2-5 17, Wolfenbarger 5-13 0-2 13, Barnum 2-8 0-0 5, Eaton 1-4 0-0 3, Langerman 0-2 1-2 1, Ellis 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-76 13-21 83

TENNESSEE (19-2)

Burrell 7-19 4-5 21, Dye 2-7 0-0 4, Key 3-8 8-9 14, Horston 11-27 2-4 24, Walker 3-7 1-2 8, Puckett 4-8 0-0 10, Darby 1-2 0-0 3, Miles 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 32-82 15-20 86

Arkansas 21 20 17 17 8 — 83 Tennessee 19 13 21 22 11 — 86

3-Point Goals_Arkansas 12-40 (Daniels 1-4, Ramirez 5-9, Spencer 1-8, Wolfenbarger 3-11, Barnum 1-2, Eaton 1-4, Langerman 0-2), Tennessee 7-23 (Burrell 3-6, Horston 0-6, Walker 1-4, Puckett 2-4, Darby 1-2, Miles 0-1). Assists_Arkansas 12 (Spencer 4), Tennessee 19 (Horston 6, Walker 6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arkansas 40 (Ramirez 8), Tennessee 60 (Horston 11). Total Fouls_Arkansas 20, Tennessee 21. Technical Fouls_None. A_7,071.

