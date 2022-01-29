No. 7 UCLA 66, Stanford 43

STANFORD (12-7)

Delaire 1-5 5-5 7, Ingram 2-7 0-0 5, Jones 0-7 0-2 0, Keefe 2-3 3-4 7, O’Connell 2-8 2-3 6, Silva 3-5 0-0 8, Angel 1-4 4-4 6, Beskind 0-1 0-0 0, Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, Kisunas 0-1 0-2 0, Raynaud 1-1 0-0 2, Moss 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 13-48 14-20 43.

UCLA (16-2)

Riley 2-6 5-7 9, Bernard 5-15 5-6 16, Campbell 4-8 2-2 10, Singleton 2-6 1-2 7, Jaquez 1-2 1-1 3, Kyman 6-15 2-2 15, Watson 1-6 2-4 4, Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Nwuba 0-0 0-0 0, Stong 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-59 18-24 66.

Halftime_UCLA 37-18. 3-Point Goals_Stanford 3-20 (Silva 2-3, Ingram 1-3, Beskind 0-1, Delaire 0-1, Angel 0-2, Moss 0-2, O’Connell 0-2, Jones 0-3, Murrell 0-3), UCLA 4-29 (Singleton 2-6, Bernard 1-8, Kyman 1-9, Jaquez 0-1, Riley 0-1, Campbell 0-2, Watson 0-2). Rebounds_Stanford 36 (Angel 6), UCLA 34 (Bernard 9). Assists_Stanford 8 (O’Connell 3), UCLA 15 (Campbell 9). Total Fouls_Stanford 21, UCLA 18.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.