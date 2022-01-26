No. 7 UCLA 75, No. 3 Arizona 59

ARIZONA (16-1)

Koloko 5-8 1-2 11, Kriisa 0-12 0-0 0, Larsson 4-10 0-0 10, Terry 0-5 0-0 0, Mathurin 5-22 3-6 16, Kier 3-8 0-0 7, A.Tubelis 3-7 1-1 8, Ballo 3-3 1-2 7. Totals 23-75 6-11 59.

UCLA (14-2)

Riley 6-11 0-0 12, Bernard 7-11 0-0 15, Campbell 4-7 0-0 9, Juzang 6-18 0-0 15, Jaquez 4-8 1-2 10, Singleton 1-2 1-2 4, Watson 2-5 0-0 5, Johnson 2-2 1-1 5. Totals 32-64 3-5 75.

Halftime_UCLA 40-29. 3-Point Goals_Arizona 7-28 (Mathurin 3-6, Larsson 2-7, A.Tubelis 1-1, Kier 1-3, Terry 0-2, Kriisa 0-9), UCLA 8-17 (Juzang 3-5, Singleton 1-1, Campbell 1-2, Watson 1-2, Jaquez 1-3, Bernard 1-4). Rebounds_Arizona 45 (Mathurin 10), UCLA 29 (Bernard 7). Assists_Arizona 14 (Kriisa 6), UCLA 12 (Bernard, Campbell 3). Total Fouls_Arizona 10, UCLA 13.

