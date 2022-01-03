No. 8 Arizona 95, Washington 79

WASHINGTON (5-5)

Matthews 6-12 0-1 16, Roberts 0-0 0-0 0, Bey 4-12 0-0 9, Brown 10-22 8-10 28, Davis 2-8 0-0 5, Fuller 5-12 0-0 11, Sorn 3-4 0-0 6, Wilson 1-3 0-0 2, Bajema 0-0 2-2 2, Grant 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-75 10-13 79.

ARIZONA (12-1)

A.Tubelis 3-7 3-4 9, Koloko 8-13 6-7 22, Kriisa 6-10 3-3 21, Terry 5-9 1-1 13, Mathurin 10-16 3-4 27, Larsson 1-3 1-2 3, Kier 0-2 0-0 0, Ballo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 17-21 95.

Halftime_Arizona 49-41. 3-Point Goals_Washington 7-24 (Matthews 4-6, Davis 1-4, Bey 1-5, Fuller 1-5, Grant 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Brown 0-2), Arizona 12-25 (Kriisa 6-9, Mathurin 4-9, Terry 2-3, Kier 0-2, Larsson 0-2). Fouled Out_Wilson. Rebounds_Washington 29 (Brown 8), Arizona 41 (Terry 11). Assists_Washington 14 (Brown 6), Arizona 28 (Terry 7). Total Fouls_Washington 16, Arizona 17.

