No. 8 Duke 76, Wake Forest 64

DUKE (12-2)

Banchero 11-23 0-0 24, Griffin 8-11 3-5 22, Moore 2-5 3-5 7, M.Williams 3-6 0-0 6, Keels 5-9 0-0 11, Roach 2-4 0-0 5, Baker 0-2 1-3 1, John 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 7-13 76.

WAKE FOREST (13-3)

Mucius 2-6 0-0 5, Walton 2-7 0-1 4, Whitt 0-0 0-0 0, A.Williams 11-21 2-3 25, LaRavia 4-6 6-7 14, Sy 3-6 0-0 6, Hildreth 2-5 0-1 4, Williamson 0-3 6-8 6. Totals 24-54 14-20 64.

Halftime_Duke 35-29. 3-Point Goals_Duke 7-15 (Griffin 3-5, Banchero 2-6, Roach 1-1, Keels 1-2, Baker 0-1), Wake Forest 2-16 (Mucius 1-4, A.Williams 1-4, Hildreth 0-1, LaRavia 0-1, Sy 0-2, Walton 0-2, Williamson 0-2). Rebounds_Duke 26 (M.Williams 7), Wake Forest 34 (Walton, Hildreth 8). Assists_Duke 13 (Moore 6), Wake Forest 7 (A.Williams 4). Total Fouls_Duke 18, Wake Forest 14.

