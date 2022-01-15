No. 8 Duke 88, NC State 73

NC STATE (9-8)

Dowuona 5-11 0-2 10, Hellems 2-5 2-2 7, Allen 2-5 0-0 5, Seabron 7-17 2-3 16, Smith 8-21 2-3 19, Gibson 2-2 0-0 4, Hayes 2-6 0-0 4, Morsell 1-4 0-0 3, Pass 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 31-75 6-10 73.

DUKE (13-2)

Banchero 8-11 5-8 21, Griffin 1-6 0-0 3, Moore 6-8 3-3 15, Williams 9-12 1-3 19, Keels 5-13 0-0 12, Roach 0-1 2-2 2, Baker 2-5 1-4 6, John 4-4 2-4 10. Totals 35-60 14-24 88.

Halftime_Duke 45-36. 3-Point Goals_NC State 5-19 (Hellems 1-2, Morsell 1-2, Pass 1-2, Allen 1-3, Smith 1-9, Hayes 0-1), Duke 4-13 (Keels 2-6, Baker 1-3, Griffin 1-4). Rebounds_NC State 32 (Seabron 10), Duke 35 (Williams 11). Assists_NC State 11 (Allen 3), Duke 23 (Keels 9). Total Fouls_NC State 17, Duke 10.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.