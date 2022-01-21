Trending:
No. 8 Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44

January 21, 2022 10:25 pm
WISCONSIN (4-13)

Douglass 2-6 0-0 4, Hilliard 5-10 3-3 13, Nelson 1-5 0-0 3, Pospisilova 3-12 0-0 7, Schramek 3-8 0-0 6, Stapleton 1-2 0-0 2, Stauffacher 1-6 0-0 3, Duckett 0-1 0-0 0, Ellew 2-4 2-3 6, Leuzinger 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-54 5-6 44

MICHIGAN (16-2)

Hillmon 8-13 5-9 21, Kiser 2-8 5-6 9, Brown 3-10 4-4 11, Nolan 3-5 0-0 8, Rauch 3-4 0-0 7, Stuck 2-2 0-0 4, Varejao 1-1 2-2 4, Dilk 0-1 0-0 0, Phelia 3-4 2-2 9, Sidor 0-2 0-0 0, Wiggins 0-0 0-0 0, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0, Sollom 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-6 0-0 10, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-56 18-23 83

Wisconsin 12 5 15 12 44
Michigan 19 25 19 20 83

3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 3-15 (Douglass 0-1, Nelson 1-4, Pospisilova 1-4, Schramek 0-1, Stauffacher 1-4, Duckett 0-1), Michigan 5-14 (Kiser 0-1, Brown 1-3, Nolan 2-4, Rauch 1-2, Dilk 0-1, Phelia 1-1, Sidor 0-2). Assists_Wisconsin 8 (Hilliard 5), Michigan 15 (Brown 5). Fouled Out_Wisconsin Douglass. Rebounds_Wisconsin 19 (Schramek 4), Michigan 43 (Hillmon 11). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 18, Michigan 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,994.

