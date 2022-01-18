No. 8 Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76

WISCONSIN (14-2)

Crowl 3-4 4-4 10, Wahl 5-12 3-6 14, Jon.Davis 8-15 7-10 27, Davison 4-8 3-3 13, Hepburn 6-10 0-3 14, Vogt 2-4 0-0 4, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Bowman 0-1 0-0 0, Jor.Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Neath 0-0 0-0 0, Carlson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-54 17-26 82.

NORTHWESTERN (9-7)

Beran 1-3 0-0 2, Nance 5-10 0-0 10, Audige 10-17 0-0 23, Berry 0-4 0-0 0, Buie 7-17 2-3 19, Roper 3-6 0-0 7, Young 6-11 1-5 13, Greer 1-1 0-0 2, Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-71 3-8 76.

Halftime_Wisconsin 41-35. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 9-17 (Jon.Davis 4-5, Hepburn 2-3, Davison 2-6, Wahl 1-1, Bowman 0-1, Crowl 0-1), Northwestern 7-20 (Audige 3-4, Buie 3-8, Roper 1-1, Beran 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Berry 0-2, Nance 0-3). Rebounds_Wisconsin 35 (Wahl 11), Northwestern 31 (Nance, Young 6). Assists_Wisconsin 17 (Wahl, Davison 4), Northwestern 19 (Nance, Buie 5). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 13, Northwestern 18.

