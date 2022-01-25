No. 9 Duke 71, Clemson 69

CLEMSON (11-8)
Hall 6-21 0-0 14, Tyson 6-12 0-0 13, Collins 4-8 0-0 9, Dawes 2-5 0-0 6, Hunter 5-10 0-0 12, Honor 3-7 0-0 8, Hemenway 2-4 0-1 5, Bohannon 1-3 0-0 2, Middlebrooks 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-71 0-1 69.
DUKE (15-3)
Banchero 8-15 1-1 19, Griffin 1-7 3-3 5, Moore 4-10 2-2 13, Williams 3-3 4-5 10, Roach 3-8 1-2 8, Baker 4-5 0-0 11, Jones 2-3 0-0 5, John 0-1 0-0 0, Blakes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 11-13 71.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 11-26 (Hunter 2-2, Dawes 2-4, Honor 2-5, Hall 2-7, Collins 1-1, Hemenway 1-3, Tyson 1-3, Bohannon 0-1), Duke 10-20 (Baker 3-4, Moore 3-5, Banchero 2-5, Jones 1-2, Roach 1-3, Griffin 0-1). Rebounds_Clemson 37 (Hall 10), Duke 30 (Williams 10). Assists_Clemson 19 (Dawes, Hunter 5), Duke 18 (Roach 9). Total Fouls_Clemson 13, Duke 10.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments