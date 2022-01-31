No. 9 Duke plays Notre Dame after Griffin’s 22-point performance

Duke Blue Devils (17-3, 7-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-6, 7-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Duke visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after AJ Griffin scored 22 points in Duke’s 74-65 victory against the Louisville Cardinals.

The Fighting Irish have gone 9-0 at home. Notre Dame is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 7-2 against ACC opponents. Duke has a 13-3 record against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils square off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dane Goodwin is shooting 51.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Fighting Irish. Blake Wesley is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Paolo Banchero is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Griffin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.