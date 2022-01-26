No. 9 Texas 66, No. 25 Kansas St. 48

KANSAS ST. (15-5)

Lee 9-20 2-3 20, Ebert 2-4 2-2 7, Brylee Glenn 1-6 0-0 2, Jaelyn Glenn 2-8 0-0 4, Sundell 3-8 7-8 13, Macke 0-0 0-0 0, Dallinger 0-1 0-0 0, Goodrich 0-0 1-2 1, Moore 0-1 1-2 1, Lauterbach 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-49 13-17 48

TEXAS (15-3)

Gaston 2-4 0-0 4, Moore 1-3 0-0 2, Allen-Taylor 5-13 2-3 12, Harmon 2-7 2-4 7, Matharu 6-14 2-4 18, Ebo 1-3 2-4 4, Lattimore 0-0 0-0 0, Gutierrez 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Warren 8-9 0-0 16, Holle 1-1 0-0 3, Totals 26-54 8-15 66

Kansas St. 4 13 17 14 — 48 Texas 12 18 16 20 — 66

3-Point Goals_Kansas St. 1-6 (Ebert 1-1, Brylee Glenn 0-1, Jaelyn Glenn 0-3, Sundell 0-1), Texas 6-18 (Allen-Taylor 0-3, Harmon 1-5, Matharu 4-9, Holle 1-1). Assists_Kansas St. 9 (Sundell 4), Texas 14 (Harmon 6). Fouled Out_Texas Ebo. Rebounds_Kansas St. 32 (Lee 11), Texas 33 (Ebo 9). Total Fouls_Kansas St. 15, Texas 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,281.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.