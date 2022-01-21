Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 UCLA 63, Utah 58

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 1:29 am
< a min read
      

UCLA (12-2)

Riley 2-3 1-2 5, Bernard 2-8 8-10 14, Campbell 2-10 1-2 5, Juzang 9-13 7-8 28, Jaquez 3-9 2-2 8, Watson 0-3 3-4 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-1 0-1 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 22-29 63.

UTAH (8-11)

Battin 1-7 0-0 3, Thioune 1-2 0-0 2, Anthony 2-3 0-0 5, Stefanovic 6-11 2-2 18, Worster 1-2 0-0 2, Gach 3-10 3-4 11, Mahorcic 0-4 3-5 3, Madsen 2-6 0-0 6, Brenchley 2-3 3-3 8, Ballstaedt 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 11-14 58.

Halftime_Utah 32-31. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 5-17 (Juzang 3-5, Bernard 2-5, Watson 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Jaquez 0-3), Utah 11-26 (Stefanovic 4-7, Madsen 2-5, Gach 2-7, Anthony 1-1, Brenchley 1-1, Battin 1-3, Ballstaedt 0-1, Worster 0-1). Rebounds_UCLA 32 (Bernard 7), Utah 27 (Anthony 6). Assists_UCLA 9 (Jaquez 3), Utah 14 (Gach 5). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Utah 22.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|17 San Diego, CA: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
1|19 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|19 Joint Fires Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President leaves East Room after news conference