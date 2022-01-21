No. 9 UCLA 63, Utah 58

UCLA (12-2)
Riley 2-3 1-2 5, Bernard 2-8 8-10 14, Campbell 2-10 1-2 5, Juzang 9-13 7-8 28, Jaquez 3-9 2-2 8, Watson 0-3 3-4 3, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Nwuba 0-1 0-1 0, Kyman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-47 22-29 63.
UTAH (8-11)
Battin 1-7 0-0 3, Thioune 1-2 0-0 2, Anthony 2-3 0-0 5, Stefanovic 6-11 2-2 18, Worster 1-2 0-0 2, Gach 3-10 3-4 11, Mahorcic 0-4 3-5 3, Madsen 2-6 0-0 6, Brenchley 2-3 3-3 8, Ballstaedt 0-1 0-0 0, Jenkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-49 11-14 58.
Halftime_Utah 32-31. 3-Point Goals_UCLA 5-17 (Juzang 3-5, Bernard 2-5, Watson 0-1, Campbell 0-3, Jaquez 0-3), Utah 11-26 (Stefanovic 4-7, Madsen 2-5, Gach 2-7, Anthony 1-1, Brenchley 1-1, Battin 1-3, Ballstaedt 0-1, Worster 0-1). Rebounds_UCLA 32 (Bernard 7), Utah 27 (Anthony 6). Assists_UCLA 9 (Jaquez 3), Utah 14 (Gach 5). Total Fouls_UCLA 15, Utah 22.
