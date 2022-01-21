No. 9 UConn 71, Seton Hall 38

SETON HALL (8-8)
Bembry 1-2 0-0 2, Cooks 5-12 0-0 10, Espinoza-Hunter 1-8 3-4 6, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Park-Lane 1-11 2-2 5, Armstrong 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 2-7 2-2 6, Treadwell 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 7-8 38
UCONN (10-4)
Juhasz 5-11 2-3 12, Nelson-Ododa 6-13 4-6 17, Ducharme 2-9 2-2 7, Muhl 4-8 0-0 11, Westbrook 6-14 0-0 13, Edwards 3-9 0-0 6, DeBerry 0-2 0-0 0, Gabriel 2-2 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 9-13 71
|Seton Hall
|11
|10
|8
|9
|—
|38
|UConn
|21
|16
|19
|15
|—
|71
3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 3-14 (Espinoza-Hunter 1-4, Jackson 0-3, Park-Lane 1-3, Armstrong 0-1, Dean 0-1, Treadwell 1-2), UConn 6-30 (Juhasz 0-2, Nelson-Ododa 1-5, Ducharme 1-7, Muhl 3-7, Westbrook 1-8, Edwards 0-1). Assists_Seton Hall 7 (Park-Lane 4), UConn 17 (Nelson-Ododa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seton Hall 25 (Bembry, Park-Lane 6), UConn 53 (Nelson-Ododa 14). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 12, UConn 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,326.
