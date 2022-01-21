Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

No. 9 UConn 71, Seton Hall 38

The Associated Press
January 21, 2022 9:44 pm
< a min read
      

SETON HALL (8-8)

Bembry 1-2 0-0 2, Cooks 5-12 0-0 10, Espinoza-Hunter 1-8 3-4 6, Jackson 2-8 0-0 4, Park-Lane 1-11 2-2 5, Armstrong 1-3 0-0 2, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Dean 2-7 2-2 6, Treadwell 1-2 0-0 3, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-53 7-8 38

UCONN (10-4)

Juhasz 5-11 2-3 12, Nelson-Ododa 6-13 4-6 17, Ducharme 2-9 2-2 7, Muhl 4-8 0-0 11, Westbrook 6-14 0-0 13, Edwards 3-9 0-0 6, DeBerry 0-2 0-0 0, Gabriel 2-2 1-2 5, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-68 9-13 71

Seton Hall 11 10 8 9 38
UConn 21 16 19 15 71

3-Point Goals_Seton Hall 3-14 (Espinoza-Hunter 1-4, Jackson 0-3, Park-Lane 1-3, Armstrong 0-1, Dean 0-1, Treadwell 1-2), UConn 6-30 (Juhasz 0-2, Nelson-Ododa 1-5, Ducharme 1-7, Muhl 3-7, Westbrook 1-8, Edwards 0-1). Assists_Seton Hall 7 (Park-Lane 4), UConn 17 (Nelson-Ododa 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seton Hall 25 (Bembry, Park-Lane 6), UConn 53 (Nelson-Ododa 14). Total Fouls_Seton Hall 12, UConn 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,326.

        Insight by Sonatype: Stephan Mitchev, acting CTO at USPTO, discusses how USPTO is looking at supply chain issues to address cybersecurity concerns. Dr. Stephen Magill, VP of product innovation at Sonatype, provides an industry perspective.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|20 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
1|21 Tableau Server Management Virtual Test...
1|21 Virtualized Data Center-Virtual...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ensign Alison Dunbar stands a helicopter control watch aboard USS Dewey