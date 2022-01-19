No. T-15 Baylor 67, Oklahoma St. 49

OKLAHOMA ST. (6-9)

Collins 7-10 2-3 16, James 0-6 0-0 0, Winchester 1-1 0-0 2, Dennis 0-5 2-2 2, Notoa 3-10 0-0 8, De Lapp 1-3 0-0 2, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 1-3 1-2 3, Keys 5-11 4-6 16, Udoumoh 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-50 9-13 49

BAYLOR (12-4)

Smith 6-15 4-6 16, Egbo 5-9 9-9 19, Andrews 1-6 0-0 2, Asberry 3-6 2-2 9, Lewis 5-8 2-3 13, Bickle 3-6 2-5 8, Owens 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-52 19-25 67

Oklahoma St. 12 14 9 14 — 49 Baylor 18 16 18 15 — 67

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 4-17 (James 0-3, Dennis 0-1, Notoa 2-7, Keys 2-6), Baylor 2-11 (Smith 0-1, Andrews 0-2, Asberry 1-3, Lewis 1-1, Bickle 0-2, Owens 0-2). Assists_Oklahoma St. 7 (Collins 2), Baylor 16 (Lewis 7). Fouled Out_Oklahoma St. James. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 31 (Collins 3-6), Baylor 36 (Smith 4-13). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 23, Baylor 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,078.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.