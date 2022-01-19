No. T-15 Texas 66, No. 7 Iowa St. 48

TEXAS (13-3)

Gaston 6-9 2-2 14, Moore 3-4 2-2 8, Allen-Taylor 3-10 0-0 7, Harmon 4-10 0-0 8, Matharu 3-13 0-0 8, Lattimore 2-3 2-2 6, Hunter 1-2 0-0 3, Warren 1-4 3-4 5, Holle 2-2 1-2 7, Masudi 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 10-12 66

IOWA ST. (16-2)

Kane 2-5 1-3 5, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Donarski 4-16 3-4 14, Espenmiller-McGraw 1-5 0-0 2, Ryan 3-6 12-14 19, Diew 1-6 0-0 3, Vick 0-1 2-2 2, Zingaro 1-3 1-4 3, Frederick 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 12-43 19-27 48

Texas 16 23 14 13 — 66 Iowa St. 10 20 4 14 — 48

3-Point Goals_Texas 6-23 (Allen-Taylor 1-6, Harmon 0-3, Matharu 2-10, Hunter 1-2, Holle 2-2), Iowa St. 5-16 (Donarski 3-10, Espenmiller-McGraw 0-1, Ryan 1-1, Diew 1-3, Vick 0-1). Assists_Texas 14 (Matharu 5), Iowa St. 5 (Ryan 4). Fouled Out_Texas Moore. Rebounds_Texas 36 (Matharu 4-7), Iowa St. 28 (Team 4-6). Total Fouls_Texas 22, Iowa St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_9,774.

