Norfolk St. 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 58

NORFOLK ST. (12-4)

Bankston 6-8 2-2 14, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Brown 5-13 0-0 11, Bryant 7-15 9-10 25, Hawkins 7-14 4-10 20, Jones 1-1 0-1 2, Bottoms 0-0 0-0 0, Ford 0-0 0-0 0, Sidibe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 15-23 72.

MD.-EASTERN SHORE (5-7)

Pollard 2-4 0-0 4, London 3-9 0-0 8, Phillip 2-9 3-4 8, Styles 2-5 4-6 9, Voyles 5-9 2-5 12, Davis 2-10 2-3 6, Thompson 0-4 0-0 0, Nugent 4-7 0-0 10, Akinsanya 0-2 1-2 1, Mensah 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 12-20 58.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk St. 5-17 (Hawkins 2-6, Bryant 2-7, Brown 1-3, Tate 0-1), Md.-Eastern Shore 6-30 (Nugent 2-5, London 2-6, Styles 1-2, Phillip 1-7, Akinsanya 0-1, Mensah 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Voyles 0-2, Davis 0-4). Rebounds_Norfolk St. 34 (Brown 12), Md.-Eastern Shore 34 (Phillip 8). Assists_Norfolk St. 12 (Brown 6), Md.-Eastern Shore 7 (Pollard, Voyles, Davis 2). Total Fouls_Norfolk St. 19, Md.-Eastern Shore 20. A_350 (5,500).

