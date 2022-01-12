Norfolk St. 80, Delaware St. 51

DELAWARE ST. (2-12)

Lucas 3-4 0-0 6, Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Carter 5-13 1-2 11, Robinson 1-5 4-6 6, Stansbury 3-8 4-8 11, Baucum 3-5 0-0 7, Kent 1-7 0-2 2, Richardson 2-7 1-2 6, Sodom 0-0 0-0 0, Deadwyler 0-0 0-0 0, Palmer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 10-20 51.

NORFOLK ST. (10-4)

Bankston 8-8 2-3 18, Tate 1-9 0-0 3, Bryant 9-12 6-6 29, Ings 1-3 0-0 2, Jenkins 3-8 0-0 8, Hawkins 5-10 3-4 15, Anderson 0-2 0-0 0, Chambers 2-2 0-2 4, Brown 0-2 1-2 1, Sidibe 0-2 0-0 0, Bottoms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-58 12-17 80.

Halftime_Norfolk St. 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 3-12 (Baucum 1-2, Stansbury 1-3, Richardson 1-5, Kent 0-1, Robinson 0-1), Norfolk St. 10-25 (Bryant 5-7, Jenkins 2-4, Hawkins 2-5, Tate 1-4, Brown 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Sidibe 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 28 (Carter, Stansbury 7), Norfolk St. 34 (Bankston 9). Assists_Delaware St. 8 (Robinson 3), Norfolk St. 23 (Bryant 5). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 15, Norfolk St. 20. A_515 (7,000).

