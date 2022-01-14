Norfolk State visits Howard after Bryant’s 29-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC) at Howard Bison (6-6)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Howard Bison after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State’s 80-51 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Bison are 3-1 in home games. Howard is the top team in the MEAC shooting 39.1% from deep, led by Randy Brumant shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Spartans are 1-0 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks third in the MEAC shooting 32.7% from 3-point range.

The Bison and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Settle is scoring 13.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bison. Tai Bibbs is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games for Howard.

Bryant averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kris Bankston is shooting 73.8% and averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

