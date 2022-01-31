Trending:
Norfolk State visits North Carolina Central after Bryant’s 22-point game

The Associated Press
January 31, 2022 1:22 am
Norfolk State Spartans (15-4, 6-0 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (8-10, 2-1 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Carolina Central -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State faces the North Carolina Central Eagles after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 87-69 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 4-1 on their home court. North Carolina Central is third in the MEAC with 13.4 assists per game led by Eric Boone averaging 4.0.

The Spartans are 6-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is the best team in the MEAC scoring 14.0 fast break points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Miller Jr. is averaging 13.6 points for the Eagles. Justin Wright is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

Bryant is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 10.5 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

